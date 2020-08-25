The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 10-16:
Aug. 10
Dees, Michael: 28; 2767 Lower Woodville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; contempt of court
Morris, Demarcus: 36; 936 Whispering Lake Drive, Shreveport; possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Aug. 11
Wilson, Blake: 22; 518 Cameron Isle Circle, Houma; aggravated battery
Aug 13
Russell, Alisha: 33; 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant aggravated assault with firearm
Aug 14
Brown, Richard: 47; 6406 Costa Mesa Drive, Houston; taking contraband to/from a penal institution
Green, Keon: 28; 1350 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrant, driving on right side of road, driver must be licensed, no insurance
Roach, Ladarrius: 21; 15456 La. 421, St. Francisville; turning signals required, simple possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by convicted felon, probation violation
Aug. 15
Harrigill, Jacob: 38; 10190 River Road, Tunica; criminal mischief/giving a false report
Johnson, Seneque: 24; 5536 Country Lane, Baker; speeding, driver must be licensed
Aug. 16
Reese, Sammie: 28; 11623 St. Paul Ave., Baton Rouge; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding