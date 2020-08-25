The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 10-16:

Aug. 10

Dees, Michael: 28; 2767 Lower Woodville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; contempt of court

Morris, Demarcus: 36; 936 Whispering Lake Drive, Shreveport; possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Aug. 11

Wilson, Blake: 22; 518 Cameron Isle Circle, Houma; aggravated battery

Aug 13

Russell, Alisha: 33; 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant aggravated assault with firearm

Aug 14

Brown, Richard: 47; 6406 Costa Mesa Drive, Houston; taking contraband to/from a penal institution

Green, Keon: 28; 1350 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrant, driving on right side of road, driver must be licensed, no insurance

Roach, Ladarrius: 21; 15456 La. 421, St. Francisville; turning signals required, simple possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by convicted felon, probation violation

Aug. 15

Harrigill, Jacob: 38; 10190 River Road, Tunica; criminal mischief/giving a false report

Johnson, Seneque: 24; 5536 Country Lane, Baker; speeding, driver must be licensed

Aug. 16

Reese, Sammie: 28; 11623 St. Paul Ave., Baton Rouge; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding

View comments