West Feliciana High cross country coach Nick Smith explains the 10-mile route to the Club South Runners at the entrance to Audubon Historic Site in St. Francisville on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The race is a fundraiser for the cross country team at West Feliciana High School.
From left, Michael and Chandler Sullivan, graduates of West Feliciana High School, and Brock Cormier, student at West Feliciana, start the race at the front of the pack on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in St. Francisville.
West Feliciana High cross country coach Nick Smith explains the 10-mile route to the Club South Runners at the entrance to Audubon Historic Site in St. Francisville on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The race is a fundraiser for the cross country team at West Feliciana High School.
From left, Michael and Chandler Sullivan, graduates of West Feliciana High School, and Brock Cormier, student at West Feliciana, start the race at the front of the pack on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in St. Francisville.