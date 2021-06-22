The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 7-13:
June 7
Johnston, Caleb: 21; 2599 Seale Road, Roxie, Mississippi; theft of a motor vehicle
June 9
Edwards, Michael: 45; 1836 Ellerslie Drive, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Boggs, Jason, 44, 14578 La. 10, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Howell, James: 22, 1506 Fairmont Road, Sylacauga, Alabama; first-degree rape
June 10
Wilson, Jeranique: 25, 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
June 11
Ashley, Mishayla: 25; 695 Washington St., Magnolia, Mississippi; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, malfeasance in office
June 13
Serpas, Stephen: 27; 72138 Angelina St., Abita Springs; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana
Mills, Cherica: 23, 5983 Street B, St. Francisville; bench warrant