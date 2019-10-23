ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard reminded the Parish Council last week to promote two tax renewal items on the Nov. 16 ballot to continue supporting the parish hospital but also bring new revenue for maintaining parish roads and bridges.
The council called the elections in April after West Feliciana Parish Hospital's board of commissioners agreed to split the revenue from two half-cent sales taxes with the parish's Road and Bridge Fund.
The hospital currently collects two half-cent sales taxes, one levied parishwide and the other levied in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
If voters agree to the arrangement, formally called a "sales tax extension and rededication," 75% of the money would go to the hospital's operations while 25% would benefit the parish's road and bridge projects.
The council planned to put the tax votes on the Oct. 12 ballot but discovered that the parish's Home Rule Charter specifies that tax elections must be held in conjunction with a general election. Oct. 12 was technically a primary Election Day.
Havard said Thursday the addition of the two sales tax portions would increase the Road and Bridge Fund's annual budget from $1.5 million to $2.1 million and increase the amount budgeted for equipment repairs and maintenance, street signs and fuel from $250,195 per year to $532,500.
Under the existing budget, after employee salaries and benefits are removed, the council would have $195,000 for gravel, bridge materials and pothole patching material.
With the added revenue, that figure would jump to $477,375, Havard said.
Rededicating 25% of the hospital taxes to the parish council would allow the parish to better improve roads, bridges and drainage, including repairing and replacing roads and bridges graded "F," Havard said.
In the future, the parish would purchase paving equipment to resurface roads, have matching funds for federal and state-subsidized projects, allow the purchase of a pile driver to rebuild bridges and bring all bridges back to their original load ratings.
On another matter, Havard reported that the parish water system, known as Water District 13, is seeking state health department approval to switch to a chloramine system to disinfect the water, rather than by injecting chlorine.
He said health officials recently ordered the district to put more chlorine into the water, but the higher levels caused scale within the pipes to break off, resulting in cloudy water. Chloramines provide long-lasting protection as they do not break down as quickly in water pipes, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Havard said the district also wants to add inorganic phosphates to the water to create insoluble mineral scale on the inside of the pipes.
In other action, the council:
- Named John Hashagen as the parish's representative on the Capital Area Ground Water Commission. Hashagen managed the water system before his retirement.
- Adopted a resolution to apply for a $73,540 Louisiana Government Assistance Program grant to buy a mini-excavator and a mower boom.
- Approved another resolution to seek $74,000 from the state's Community Water Enrichment Fund to buy water system booster pumps, including a replacement for a pump in the Ouida-Irondale Road area.
- Agreed to spend up to $100,000 to match a possible state Capital Outlay award of up to $384,000 to build a building to store equipment for the parish's water and sewer systems.