ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council voted 3-1 Monday to deny a rezoning request for a proposed recreational vehicle park on U.S. 61 at the highway's southern entrance to the parish.
The pros and cons of Craig Graham's plans for the RV park led to a discussion about the need for narrower zoning classifications throughout the parish.
Councilman Mel Percy suggested the council adopt Baton Rouge's comprehensive list of zoning designations as an interim measure until Parish President Kenny Havard or the Planning and Zoning Commission has a chance to adapt them to fit the parish's master plan.
Baton Rouge's classifications are "so specific," while West Feliciana's are too broad, Percy said.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Allen Kirkpatrick agreed that the parish zoning ordinance needs reworking to better define the types of businesses that developers can locate in the parish.
Graham and his 2 BRV LLC requested a change from residential-agriculture to S-1, which would allow a park for travel trailers. The commission recommended changing the zoning, but the council voted last month to defer action until Monday.
"S-1 is a catch-all zoning" that puts the commission in a trap because it would allow gravel pits, funeral homes and a variety of other businesses, Kirkpatrick said.
Noting that the proposed site is between a gravel pit and two industrial sites just north of U.S. 61's bridges over Thompson Creek, Kirkpatrick said the question comes down to "what is the proper zoning" for the property.
The council did not take action on Percy's suggestion to narrow the parish's zoning categories, although he said adopting Baton Rouge's list as an interim measure would eliminate the "what ifs" that arise when a zoning category allows many different land uses.
Councilwoman Sydney Picou Walker said she preferred letting Havard work on proposed changes rather than adopting another parish's list.
"It will be a lot harder to take something out once you put it in," Walker said.
Percy wanted the decision postponed last month because of his concerns about traffic the park would generate at what he said is the worst highway intersection in the parish.
Michael Hesse, Graham's attorney, said state highway officials have ruled out an entrance for the triangular-shaped property at its deepest point because a driveway there would be directly across from U.S. 61's intersection with La. 964 and a truck stop.
The highway department suggested moving the entrance to the south to avoid the intersection, he said.
Hesse also said his client would adhere to all parish regulations on green space and landscaping to present an aesthetically pleasing view from the highway.
As for an RV park possibly detracting from the parish's rural image, Hesse reminded the council that the first thing a northbound motorist sees on entering the parish is a truck stop on a hill with "18-wheelers stacked in the parking lot."
Denying the rezoning request takes the property out of commerce, he said.
No one spoke against the request at last month's formal public hearing, but five people spoke against it Monday.
"The truck stop is ugly, but we don't need to make the other side of the road ugly," said Nancy Vinci, one of the opponents.
Percy, Walker and Bill May voted to deny the request, while Melvin Young opposed denying it and Councilman John Thompson was absent.
In other action, the council:
- Heard Walker announce that she will not seek re-election for her at-large seat this fall, saying she will instead be running for the 20th Judicial District's Division B judgeship in 2020.
- Adopted an ordinance establishing costs and procedures for responding to public records requests and a separate measure to continue collecting a half-cent sales tax for recreation that voters renewed on Nov. 6.
- Set April 8 public hearings on a proposed ordinance to set a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet in planned-unit developments and setting an Oct. 12 special election to renew a half-cent sales tax, with the revenues split 75-25 between the parish hospital and the parish road and bridge fund.
- Appointed Jim Ferguson to the Library Board.