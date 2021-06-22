ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board voted June 15 to make changes to the construction contracts at two schools, one of which will increase the price and the other to lower the overall cost.
The construction cost for work at the high school was raised $127,121, primarily for extra millwork needed for shelving and other storage area in the new classrooms under construction.
The change order also will add two days to the contractor’s allotted time to finish the job.
The extra money will come from the amount the board established for contingencies in the high school work, leaving $370,288 in the fund or 54% of the contingency amount in the original construction budget.
At the new Bains Elementary School, architects, engineers and the contractor found ways to reduce the contract cost by $87,779, which will increase that project’s contingency fund to nearly $1.06 million.
The work is being done with the proceeds of a $52.6 million bond issue that voters approved in 2019.
In other action, the board recognized a new nationally certified teacher, Megan Odom, of Bains Elementary.
Odom is “so dedicated to honing and perfecting her craft,” Principal Brittney Rosenbach told the board.
In April, the board agreed to resume paying $5,000 annual stipends to teachers who complete a rigorous two-year program to earn certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
The state began paying board-certified teachers extra money more than 10 years ago but discontinued the stipends in 2012, Superintendent Hollis Milton said. At the time, West Feliciana decided to continue paying 17 teachers who had earned the recognition but not pay newly certified teachers.
Six of the 17 are still employed.
Milton said the stipends are designed to keep top-ranked teachers in the classroom who might otherwise seek additional pay by seeking administrative jobs.
The board also recognized two administrators who are retiring, human resources supervisor Beverly Grant and student services director Jovanka Chatman.
Last year, the board also decided to give Grant the authority to make decisions in case of emergencies in which Milton would be unavailable to act.
Milton also advised the board that the sale of the old St. Francisville High School site has not been finalized because the town of St. Francisville has extended a moratorium on new, large-scale developments for a year.
The town imposed the moratorium last July and extended it this month, saying the town’s sewage treatment plant cannot serve new developments. The town is working on plans for a new sewage treatment plant.
As such, the buyer is unable to develop the property into home sites, Milton said.
“I don’t know where it will go,” he said of the pending sale.