ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to buy a piece of land on which it plans to build an elementary school to replace 56-year-old Bains Elementary.
Superintendent Hollis Milton declined to say how much the district will pay for the 42-acre land before the sale is finalized, which should take place after July 1; however, in May, he had said it would be around $850,000.
The money will come out of the district’s surplus, he said Tuesday.
By state law, the district cannot pay more than the amount the land was appraised for and the agreed-upon price is less than that, Milton said.
The land, owned by the Gould estate, is near the district’s other schools: Bains Lower, West Feliciana Middle School and West Feliciana High School.
Voters in May approved a $52.6 million bond issue for the district to replace Bains Elementary at a cost of $42 million, as well as build a freshman academy expected to cost $6 million, renovate the high school’s career and technical educational building for $3 million, and overhaul the high school auditorium at an estimated cost of $500,000.
Many of the projects are aimed at addressing school overcrowding, which is projected to hit critical mass within five years, Marco Gonzales of Volkert Inc. told the board in May.
The projects should take about three years to complete, Gonzales said.
Volkert is serving as project manager for the district, assisting with contracting and other matters as the district completes the projects included in the bond issue.
The board Tuesday also voted unanimously to form an architectural design committee and a building committee to help with the projects.
The architectural design committee will review candidates for an architectural design firm to design the new schools and improvements. The committee will consist of board members Angie Norwood and Helen Whitfield as well as employees of the school district including principals, the district’s finance director, and the superintendent.
After responses to a published request for qualifications are collected by July 9, Gonzales said, the committee will provide a recommendation to the board, which will make the final decision on which firm to hire.
Board members Kelly O’Brien, Sara Wilson-Rogers and Scotty Owens will serve on the building committee with Amanda McKinney as an alternate.
The building committee will receive detailed updates on timelines, financial information and specific projects updates, however, major decisions such as the approval of contracts and payment to contractors will still have to go through the board, Gonzales said.
In other business, the board:
- Voted unanimously to elect Milton Coats as board president and O’Brien vice president. The board elected the new officers following the resignation last month of then-Board President Kevin Beauchamp. The board at that time appointed Scotty Owens to represent District 2 until the special election set for Oct. 12 with a runoff on Nov. 16, if necessary.
- Voted 3-2 to give Superintendent Milton permission to hire a director of accountability, two bus operators, and a foreign language teacher for West Feliciana Middle. O’Brien, McKinney, and Norwood voted in favor of the hires with Wilson-Rogers and Whitfield casting the dissenting votes. Wilson-Rogers and Whitfield expressed reservations about the director of accountability position, questioning whether it is necessary given other employees with similar jobs within the district. The director of accountability will assist the district in using data to inform how the schools should act in order to maximize student achievement, Milton said.