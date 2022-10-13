The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen accepted Police Chief Scott Ford’s resignation without a word of discussion at its meeting Monday(Oct. 11).
Mayor Robert Leake also was tight-lipped about the development after the meeting, saying only that the resignation came the day before and town officials would “do due diligence” to find a replacement.
Leake also would not say who is in charge of the department now that Ford has left.
Ford did not attend the meeting and did not return a phone call seeking comment.
He was employed by the town from May 2003 to December 2006, but returned as police chief in March 2008, according to town records.
Before the board reached the resignation on the meeting agenda, Leake mentioned a town staffing shortage without specifying what area was under-staffed, although he said the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office is covering some shifts.
After the meeting, Leake declined to discuss a shortage of police officers, other than to say some are attending an academy to obtain their certification.