The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 23-30:

Jan. 25

Harris, Kiandra L.: 20, 152 Thelma Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant – speeding.

McFarland, Justin R.: 37, 112208 La. 61, Wakefield, bench warrant – remaining on premises.

Oliver, Jarboris M.: 12 Brookside Lane, Fayette, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.

Scott, Brandon E.: 33, 14345 Lilac St., Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I.

Slater, Christian C.: 19, 16 Pelican St., Angola, refusing to stop for school bus stop lights.

Jan. 26

Duncan, Alonzo D.: 45, 6676 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke, felony indecent behavior with a juvenile, parole violator.

Gambino, Valerie S.: 56, 8945 Peterson Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Jan. 27

Joseph, Charlie E.: 29, 1629 Eagle St., New Orleans, simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Nelams, Jessica L.: 31, 850 Martin Luther King Drive, Church Point, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.

Walker, Mark A.: 32, 255 McCarkle Ave., Burbank, Oklahoma, disturbing the peace, simple battery.

Jan. 29

DeeLee, Delilah L.: 33, 6076 Beech Grove Lane, St. Francisville, criminal trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Ware, Corey L.: 38, 3986 La. 955, Ethel, criminal trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Ware, Jeremy J.: 19, 15378 River Road, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.

View comments