The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 23-30:
Jan. 25
Harris, Kiandra L.: 20, 152 Thelma Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant – speeding.
McFarland, Justin R.: 37, 112208 La. 61, Wakefield, bench warrant – remaining on premises.
Oliver, Jarboris M.: 12 Brookside Lane, Fayette, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.
Scott, Brandon E.: 33, 14345 Lilac St., Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I.
Slater, Christian C.: 19, 16 Pelican St., Angola, refusing to stop for school bus stop lights.
Jan. 26
Duncan, Alonzo D.: 45, 6676 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke, felony indecent behavior with a juvenile, parole violator.
Gambino, Valerie S.: 56, 8945 Peterson Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Jan. 27
Joseph, Charlie E.: 29, 1629 Eagle St., New Orleans, simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II narcotics.
Nelams, Jessica L.: 31, 850 Martin Luther King Drive, Church Point, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
Walker, Mark A.: 32, 255 McCarkle Ave., Burbank, Oklahoma, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Jan. 29
DeeLee, Delilah L.: 33, 6076 Beech Grove Lane, St. Francisville, criminal trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ware, Corey L.: 38, 3986 La. 955, Ethel, criminal trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Ware, Jeremy J.: 19, 15378 River Road, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.