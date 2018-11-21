Local homes and one business will be open for tours during the Christmas Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. The event will showcase architecture, highlight interior designers in the area, and provide a little West Feliciana history.
The homes will be decorated for the holidays during Christmas in the Country, which will feature many other activities in town, including music, shopping, arts and crafts, lights and more.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 on event day. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com, the West Feliciana Parish Library or at the homes.
All proceeds go to support the Friends of the West Feliciana Parish library.
For information visit the Christmas in the Country — St. Francisville Facebook page or call (225) 635-3364.
Home of Anthony and Stacey Verdicanno
The Verdicannos recently purchased their home, which was built in 2006. The custom home features an A. Hays Town style, including walls of large windows that provide panoramic views from every room in the main living. The rear view is of two ponds and also can be enjoyed from the large gallery porch and connecting courtyard.
The open floor plan features reclaimed old wide plank heart pine wood floors, old warehouse wood beams and painted brick walls. Two fireplaces with a natural cypress mantle in the keeping room and a custom stone mantel in the living area were added during a recent remodel. Local Interior Designer Hilary Olinde Meche worked with the Verdicannos to include their personal touches to the home.
Little Defiance, Home of Ben and Sara Klein
Designed and built by Alston and Estelle McConnell Barrow in 1960, the Georgian style home contains many architectural features including a freestanding spiral staircase, one of three in Louisiana to have such.
“Little Defiance” was originally designed to be a small country retreat. Estelle Barrow, however, had in mind a much grander house and there was little defiance to her wishes. Ben and Sara Klein restored the house in 2015 and again in 2017 following a fire that destroyed the kitchen and outbuilding. It houses the third consecutive generation of Klein children.
Home of Trey and Ainsley Blue
Local home builder Mike Haydel built this house in The Bluffs in 2006. The Blue residence features wide plank heart of pine flooring, salvaged wood beams and columns and custom millwork throughout. The salvaged wood continues outside to the covered back porch with a masonry fireplace.
The home was redecorated by St. Francisville interior designer Caroline Alberstadt over several years, resulting in what feels like a more modern dwelling. The furnishings and decor are classic and traditional to mesh with the style of the house but with clean lines and vibrant colors to reflect the owners’ personality.
Lighting fixtures in every room reflect an attention to detail from the Blues. The master bedroom and bathroom suite was renovated in 2017 with neutrals for a cozy yet elegant retreat. Haydel built the renovation and updated the exterior with new paint and other finishes.
Artwork created by the owner’s oldest son is a highlight of the upstairs playroom and the children’s bedrooms.
Magnolia Café, 3-V Tourist Courts
Located in historic downtown St. Francisville next to the Magnolia Café, 3-V Tourist Courts is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1938, these "Bonnie and Clyde" style cabins have been fully renovated with the charm and excitement of the 1930s.
3-V Tourist Courts is oldest of three motor courts that survive in Louisiana. (The others are in Shreveport and New Iberia). In the early days of widespread car ownership, St. Francisville’s three Vinci brothers opened their 3-V Motor Court — 12 cabins, each connected to its neighbor by a little carport—near the corner of Commerce and Ferdinand streets. The corner was anchored by the 3-V Café and the 3-V Bar. In the 40s the brothers added the gas station that would evolve into the Magnolia Café once Robin Marshall got her hands on it.
Marshall bought the Vincis’ 3-V Tourist Court in the 80s.
The three cabins will be decorated by local designers Caroline Alberstadt, Marc Charbonnet and Ellen Kennon.