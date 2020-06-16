The volunteers of the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society collaborate with the parish government to handle dog and cat adoptions at West Feliciana Parish's James L. "Bo" Bryant Animal Shelter.
Adopted animals will be up to date on vaccinations and will have received a rabies shot (excluding animals that are too young), and deworming, flea and other parasite prevention. They also will be spayed or neutered and microchipped. Adoption fees are $100 for one dog or $160 for two; $75 for one cat or $120 for two.
Once adopted, there is a 10-day return window for a full refund.
To ensure animals have the best homes possible, the shelter requires an adoption application be completed at www.wfahs.org/adoption-form. Someone will then contact the applicant to finalize an adoption. For information, contact wfahsociety@gmail.com or call the shelter at (225) 635-5801.