Birds of a feather flocked differently when Elaine Erikson, a retired CPA new to St. Francisville, was named the winner of the 2022 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp competition. Erikson is the first woman to win the competition and one of few Louisiana natives to take the honor that raises money and awareness for wetland conservation.
Winning the competition is just the start of a very involved process, and Erikson asked for a list of previous winners so she could get advice.
“I started looking down the list and I thought, ‘Wow, there are no female names on this list,’” she said. “And then, I call them back and got confirmation that I was the first female winner. I didn't even know until after I won the contest.”
The 2022 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Competition, sponsored by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, started in 1988 to champion conservation efforts. The 2020 stamp campaign raised $268,332 for wetland conservation.
Erikson led the 2022 winners followed by second-place finisher, Larry Wilburn, of Dayton, Texas, who placed third in 2016 and 2017; and third-place winner Anthony Padgett, of Noblesville, Indiana, who won the 2009 competition, placed second in 2021 and placed third in 2020.
This year’s entries had to focus on the Fulvous Whistling Duck, a Louisiana species. They have long legs, necks and a standing posture making them resemble geese more than ducks. Adults are a striking orange-brown color on the head, neck and chest, thus the name fulvous, with blue-gray bills and feet, a black-barred back, white stripes on the flank and distinctive white V above the tail, according to descriptions provided by Wildlife and Fisheries.
Erikson never entered the waterfowl competition before, but she was no stranger to the duck stamp. A native of Loreauville in Iberia Parish, she had fond memories of the duck hunting Mecca on Pecan Island, an area she said was definitely the country.
“You know, no sidewalks and nothing like that,” she said. “I remember duck stamps when my dad used to have to get a duck stamp in order to hunt ducks. It's been decoupled by the way, so you no longer need the actual duck stamp to hunt.”
Erikson grew up with one sister and two brothers. While all of the children were surrounded by wildlife and the great outdoors, she recalls that only the boys were taken on the big hunting trips.
“My dad had all kinds of guns around to hunt with, and he enjoyed hunting because it was something he grew up with,” she said. “My dad was from Pecan Island, where ducks were so plentiful, he could step out on the back porch and shoot ducks for supper.
Hunting is a family tradition. Erikson and her three siblings share ownership of 54 acres of undivided property in St. Martin Parish currently being cultivated in both rice and crawfish. They have retained the hunting rights to the property. One of her brothers once had a duck blind at the water’s edge.
Her formative years gave the artist an appreciation for the art and beauty of nature, but she led a long, successful career in education and corporate accounting.
Erikson didn't start painting until five years ago when she retired from Entergy where she was a senior staff tax specialist. After retirement, she enrolled at Delgado Community College in New Orleans and took art classes “to learn the basics,” she explained.
Erikson said she started joining art guilds in the area to access workshops and entered paintings in their art shows. She is a member of Arts for All in St. Francisville, the Art Council of Pointe Coupee, the Art Guild of Louisiana and Louisiana Watercolor Society, both of Baton Rouge, and the Jefferson Art Guild of Metairie. “There’s always something new to learn and I have picked up many tips from my more experienced friends and incorporated these tips into my own works,” she said.
She and her husband were living in River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans, when the opportunity arose to buy a home on St. Ferdinand Street in St. Francisville. The couple spends their time between St. Francisville and River Ridge and plan to eventually live permanently in St. Francisville.