ST. FRANCISVILLE — A representative from Entergy offered a public apology at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting after a transmission crew sprayed herbicide to clear power lines along Commerce Street, despite a town agreement that crews would avoid such applications within town limits.
Kevin Dreher, customer service manager with Entergy, said the application of herbicide within city limits was an oversight and attributed the error to lack of communication.
“I say this despite previous pledges from me and others that made me out to be a liar, and I’m no liar,” Dreher said.
He noted that while it is legally within Entergy’s rights to maintain proper clearance of their transmission lines, they have an agreement with the town that they would refrain from spraying herbicide within the town limits.
Though few property owners in the area have complained, Dreher said, other town residents have voiced their dislike of the unsightly, dead vegetation. Transmission crews will remove the blight as soon as weather permits, he added.
In other business, the board approved a request to partially close Royal Street and Prosperity Street in October for the Women’s Service League fundraiser benefiting the Council on Aging.