West Feliciana rodeo standout Owen Brouillette and Team Louisiana had noteworthy performances at the 72nd annual National High School Rodeo Association finals held July 17-23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Brouillette placed fifth in his first round of competition, and the Louisiana team finished fourth in the nation in overall points.
The Louisiana girls team finished third in the nation, and the boys team finished eighth.
Competing on the national arena provided another accolade, but Brouillette said he was more excited about the glimpse into the future that it provides.
“They bring some of the top horses in the world, and the kids from all over the world are really good,” he said. “You get to pretty much step the game up, and it's horses that go to pro rodeos and big-town pros so you get to see the next level.”
Katlin Lucas, West Feliciana 4-H agent, was pleased to report the state results and thrilled by the impact of the West Feliciana competitor. “We are so incredibly proud of Owen,” she said. “It is a great accomplishment, and we can’t wait to see what he does in the future. In this journey, he shows every lesson and character attribute that we teach in 4-H.”
Brouillette didn’t take a break to rest on any laurels. He was back in the “no-saddle” again competing in an in-state rodeo before returning to St. Francisville. He finished second in rodeo in Athens so he felt that put a good mark on the entire journey.
Hot Springs, Arkansas, was next on his agenda after a brief stop at home. He trained at the Garland County Fairground at a rodeo Bible camp for three days. The time on the road is a part of a valuable learning experience.
“We are having to go around handling money, knowing your own entrance fees and keeping up with times,” Brouillette said. “It’s good, real-world stuff.”
Brouillette has one more year of high school competition, and the fall will bring the start of the livestock showing season. He and his family raise and show hogs. “We got about 50 or 60 babies on the ground right now with one or two more litters coming,” he said. “So, we're in full swing at the house with all those pigs and getting ready for the show season and our sale in September.”
The home-school senior has a lot of work ahead of him and he realizes he is also raising awareness of rodeo and showmanship in West Feliciana. “I'm up here in Arkansas at this school and I got four buddies with me that I've brought up here to learn to work with some horses,” he said. “I’m bringing them around to some rodeos with me and teaching them how it works and, you know, passing it on and keeping it going and making it bigger and better.”