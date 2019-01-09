The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 20-29:
Dec. 20
Coates, Bobby S.: 40, 9857 Street D, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Navarre, April L.: 25, 5225 Canfield Road, St. Francisville, simple criminal damage to property, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension.
Dec. 22
Gilmore, Malik G.: 21, 2733 Schoby Road, Gloster, Mississippi, introduction of contraband into penal institution.
Dec. 25
McCray, Charlaycia D.: 17, 11674 Givens Road, St. Francisville, speeding, driving under suspension.
Sims III, Ronald B.: 19, 3526 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, driving under suspension, no headlights, no evidence of insurance.
Tolbert, Lucien: 41, 3389 Dolton Street, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving while intoxicated, open container, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Dec. 26
Cavalier, Jeffrey A.: 23, 2776 Muirfield Drive, Zachary, driving under suspension.