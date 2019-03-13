Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site is hosting an exhibit of paintings by master artist Darrell Chitty.
The display, a series of more than 20 oil-on-canvas paintings called “The Cajun Experience,” will hang in the gift shop gallery through March, a news release said. It pays tribute to old-time craftsmen and artists showcasing Chitty’s Old World style and and respect for the vanishing Acadian culture.
During the Audubon Pilgrimage, Chitty will be at open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rosedown gift shop.
While the paintings draw on Chitty's knowledge and appreciation of the Old Masters, the paintings use his mastery of camera and computer as well as oil paint and pastel, the release said.
Raised in Houma, Chitty has been a musician, boatbuilder, world traveler and scholar. He was twice named Louisiana’s Photographer of the Year and has been a mentor to hundreds of professionals attending his seminars and workshops to study his technique.