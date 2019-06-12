A group of five students at West Feliciana Middle School organized a food drive that pitted two eighth grade social studies classes against each other in a quest to collect the most food for the West Feliciana Food Bank and win free dress and free time outside for games during social studies time.
The food drive was a community service project for Tre Cain, Andrew Dedon, Preston Hilliard, Chandler Jones and Darrien Street as part of their careers elective. Social studies students in Shellee Harvey's and Margaret Anne Pruitt's classes brought in more than 500 food items, and the project was deemed such a success that all the eighth graders were winners.