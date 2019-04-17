West Feliciana Middle School students, from left, Trevor Blankenship, Elizabeth Alberty and Clarence Emery with the Carnival-themed 'Reaux-bots' they constructed and programmed in Amy Adair's robotics course.
PROVIDED PHOTO
A West Feliciana Middle School 'Reaux-bot' with all the beads and whistles