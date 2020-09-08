The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 24-30:

Aug. 24

Baker, Alanna: 23; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Williams, Timothy: 30, 9762 La. 19, Wilson; bench warrant

Aug. 25

Washington, Joshua: 27; 11649 Givens Road, St. Francisville; obstruction of justice, simple possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a weapon, resisting an officer.

Aug. 27

Dehon, Brooklyn: 35; 298 Brumfield Lane, Greensburg; simple possession of marijuana, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia

Aug. 27

George, Milan: 29; 12399 La. 421, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Aug. 28

Whitaker, Delvin: 20; 8495 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, fugitive warrant

Mott, Taylor: 33; 171 Shady Pine Cove, Brandon, Mississippi; fugitive warrant

Williams, Jalissia: 19; 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; aggravated assault

Aug. 30

Fry, Jaylon: 21, 521 Booker St., Lake Charles; no driver's license

