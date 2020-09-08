The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 24-30:
Aug. 24
Baker, Alanna: 23; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Williams, Timothy: 30, 9762 La. 19, Wilson; bench warrant
Aug. 25
Washington, Joshua: 27; 11649 Givens Road, St. Francisville; obstruction of justice, simple possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a weapon, resisting an officer.
Aug. 27
Dehon, Brooklyn: 35; 298 Brumfield Lane, Greensburg; simple possession of marijuana, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia
Aug. 27
George, Milan: 29; 12399 La. 421, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Aug. 28
Whitaker, Delvin: 20; 8495 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, fugitive warrant
Mott, Taylor: 33; 171 Shady Pine Cove, Brandon, Mississippi; fugitive warrant
Williams, Jalissia: 19; 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; aggravated assault
Aug. 30
Fry, Jaylon: 21, 521 Booker St., Lake Charles; no driver's license