The office at West Feliciana Middle School will benefit from the services of Mary Margaret Burns again next year. The school rolled out the red carpet, literally, for Burn's birthday last fall.
West Feliciana Middle School office worker signs on for another year of service
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
