The West Feliciana High swim team recently competed in the LHSAA State Swim Meet.
Four team members achieved state qualifying times that allowed them to compete individually at the meet: Reagan Edwards, Cole Dietz, Kenan Cooper and William Ralph.
Edwards placed sixth overall in the backstroke and 10th overall in the butterfly. She also set a West Feliciana record for the fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle as the lead swimmer in the 200-yard relay. Her time was 27.75.
Dietz competed in the 200-yard individual medley and placed 14th overall.
Cooper and Ralph both competed in the 100-yard breaststroke preliminary, with Cooper qualifying as an alternate for the finals.
Other Saints swimmers competing in the relays at state included Abby Benton, Kaitlyn Barrow, Victoria Gunnels, Mackenzie Bedell, Preston Shidaker and Jack Horn.