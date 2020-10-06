The West Feliciana boys swim team tied with Brusly for sixth place with 93 points while the girls swim team placed ninth with 75 points in the Capital City Swim League meet Sept. 26.
Ten area schools competed in the girls meet; 11 schools competed in the boys meet, both held at Crawfish Aquatics Pool. Those placing in the top sixteen earned team points, while relay points counted double.
The girls placed eighth in all three relays.
Individually, Mackenzie Bedell swam her personal best times in two races, placing 16th in the 200-yard freestyle and 14th in the 100-yard backstroke, She also swam a personal best by 4.72 seconds in her lead leg of the medley relay.
Caylen Delaney was 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke, shaving 5.11 seconds, and she shaved 2.36 seconds off her 50 freestyle time.
Abby Benton placed 15th in the 100-yard freestyle, and Emma Schober was 15th in the 100-yard backstroke. Victoria Gunnels shaved her time in the 50-yard free by .58 seconds to take 17th place.
The West Feliciana boys places eighth in the medley relay and seventh in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Individually, Lucas Felton placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, missing a state qualifying time by 1.04 seconds but shaving 38.68 seconds from last season’s personal best in the event. Felton also placed 13th in the 50 free with a personal best of 26.84, 1.02 seconds off the state qualifying time.
Crew Rome placed 11th in the 200-yard freestyle, shaving 14.12 seconds off his personal best from last season, while Andrew Dedon placed 13th in that event, shaving 3.08 seconds from his best time for last season. Dedon was also a heat winner in the 100-yard free, with a personal best time of 1:08.15.
Zach Ledoux was a heat winner, placing 12th in the 200-yard individual medley, making a state qualifying time on his first time to swim the event in a meet.
William Ralph placed 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke. Freshman Will Bergeron contributed points swimming the first two relays with upperclassmen. He also swam a personal best time in the 50 free and competed in the 100 yard free for the first time.
The boys were to have a make up CCSL meet Oct. 3. The boys and girls will travel to Lafayette on Oct. 10 for an Invitational Meet, hosted by Lafayette High School at the Crawfish Aquatics Pool in Lafayette.