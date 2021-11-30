The Christmas in the Country Wreath Sale to benefit the Old Benevolent Society Restoration Committee is underway through Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Feliciana Historical Society Museum in St. Francisville.
Leland cypress and cedar wreaths are 36 inches. Discounts are available to orders of five or more.
People wanting bows for the wreaths can contact Stems Boutique Florist, 5689 E Commerce St, Suite A, in the red building behind Birdman Coffee & Books, St. Francisville. A portion of proceeds from bow sales will be donated to the Old Benevolent Society Restoration Project.