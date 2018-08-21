ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to modify the student dress code to allow bulletproof backpacks in schools.
A law approved by the state legislature in May requires any school districts that let students bring backpacks to allow bulletproof backpacks.
“We will have to see what they come up with," Superintendent Hollis Milton said. "At the end of the school year, if we find that some particular ones don’t work for us, we can form a committee and discuss exclusions.”
About 20 companies make the backpacks, which vary in price and style.
If there are certain activities or areas of a school where backpacks are not permitted, those students with the bulletproof backpacks would not be allowed to wear them under those circumstances, Milton said.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve a $33 million budget for the 2018-19 school year, up $6 million from last year.
All school district employees will receive a $1,500 salary increase in 2018-19 and the district expects to spend $16.4 million total on salaries.
The district should receive less money, $9.9 million, down from $10.4 million last year, from the state Minimum Foundation Program due to increases in local sales and property tax revenues.
The state calculates the amount each district receives per student based, in part, on local revenues which have gone up in West Feliciana Parish for the past two years, causing the state to adjust the funding the district receives.
MFP funds make up 33 percent of the district’s budget.
The district should receive an additional $2.2 million in property taxes due to the state reallocating taxes on Entergy’s River Bend Nuclear Plant to the parish. Previously, the taxes were divided among parishes across the state.
Property tax revenues are projected to be $11.8 million and sales taxes should bring in $7.2 million in 2018-19.
The district plans to spend $438,000 on facility improvements including upgrades to the Bains Elementary gym, the West Feliciana High School gym, auditorium, and vocational building, and lighting and safety improvements on all the schools in the district as well as other projects.
The board also voted unanimously to renew liability and uninsured motorists bodily injury insurance at a cost of $79,000.
The district is part of the Louisiana Public Schools Risk Management Agency, a pool of school districts across the state, and receives its liability and uninsured motorist insurance through Brown & Brown.
This year, the policy has changed to allow up to $165,000 on any combination of school buses that might be damaged, while in the past, the district was allowed up to only $65,000 to $85,000 on any particular bus. The adjustment was necessary due to the increasing cost of school buses, John Caro of Brown & Brown Insurance told the board.
Overall, the cost of the policy increased $19,000 for 2018-19 because of the higher cost of buses as well as more students attending schools in the district.
In a related matter, the board accepted DDH Inc.’s high bid of $2,778 for two buses and $1,778 for a third bus, all of which the district had classified as surplus.