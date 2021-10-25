The West Feliciana Parish School Board honored the district’s three teachers of the year for the past school year at an Oct. 19 meeting.
The board also honored the memory of a former board member, Ruby Mae Givens, who died in January.
The elementary Teacher of the Year is Laura Lindsey, an art teacher at Bains Lower Elementary School. She is the daughter-in-law of the late Lloyd Lindsey, who was West Feliciana’s schools superintendent for 16 years until his death in 2009.
Bains Principal Torrence Williams said his school is “happiest place on earth,” and he would put Lindsey “right up there with Mickey and Minnie.” He said Lindsey teaches art but incorporates history and other subjects into her lessons.
Lindsey said she took a 15-year absence to raise a family, but returned in 2016.
“I feel like it’s a calling, not a job,” she said.
The middle school honoree is Sarah Claire Dyer, a math teacher at the parish’s middle school.
Principal Mark Lester said his school had just posted the worst math scores in its history when Dyer began teaching.
“Within a year, she turned it around,” Lester said.
One hundred percent of her Algebra I students scored at the “mastery” or “advanced” levels on the last state-mandated tests, while 80% of all of her students achieved the growth goal set by the state, he said.
Kim Key is the Teacher of the Year for West Feliciana High School.
Principal Karolyn Taylor said Key is “the teacher who goes the extra mile for our students.”
“All of our students,” Taylor added.
She offers help to students after school and is willing to do whatever it takes to help students progress, Taylor said of Key.
Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton presented a plaque to Mark Givens, the son of Ruby Mae Givens, who served on the School Board for 16 years including service as the board’s vice president.
During her tenure, Givens facilitated school improvements, hired superintendents and approved countless policies, Milton noted.
“It was an honor to serve with her,” board President Milton Coats said, while member Sara Wilson Rogers said Givens was her mentor when she joined the board.
“She was so sweet and lovable. She always had a smile on her face,” added board member Helen Whitfield.
Her son said not a day goes by without him thinking of her and he tries to follow her advice: Always put your best foot forward and always greet people with a smile.