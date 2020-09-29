The West Feliciana High School girls placed fifth out of 11 Baton Rouge-area teams at the Capital City Swim League Girls Cluster Meet on Sept. 19 at Crawfish Aquatics Pool in Baton Rouge.
St. Amant High finished first with 246 points, followed by Episcopal High with 213, Zachary High with 166 and Walker High with 76.
West Feliciana scored 72 points in the meet. The top 16 finishers earned team points.
Earning team points for the Saints were junior Abby Benton, fourth in the 200 free style at 2:445.61 and ninth in the 100-yard freestyle, 1:14.09; freshman Gabi Johnson, fifth in the 200 free, 2:47.05; junior Kaitlin Barrow, eighth in the 50 free, 33.31; junior Victoria Gunnels, 11th in the 50 free, 33.9, and 14th in the 100 backstroke, 1:43.46; senior Anna Clair Bergeron, 14th in the 50 free, 34.31; junior Mackenzie Bedell, 12th in the 100 backstroke, 1:41.22; junior Caylen Delaney 13th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:43.12; and Emma Schober, 14th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:48.56.