ST. FRANCISVILLE — State Rep. Kenny Havard will take the oath of office Monday as West Feliciana's second parish president, and a special election to name his House District 62 successor will be held in February.
Havard, who was elected over two other candidates Nov. 6, will be honored at a 4 p.m. reception in the Parish Council chambers in the Courthouse Annex, and he will take the oath of office at 5 p.m.
The council's regular monthly meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend the reception and swearing-in ceremony.
Havard succeeds Kevin Couhig, who announced his retirement effective Monday earlier in the year. Couhig was the first parish president elected after the parish switched from the police jury system to a home-rule charter plan of government.
House Speaker Taylor Barras issued a Nov. 28 proclamation setting the special election to fill Havard's seat for Saturday, Feb. 23. A runoff election, if needed, will be March 30.
District 62 includes the northwest corner of East Baton Rouge Parish and large areas of East and West Feliciana parishes.
Qualifying for the special election will be Jan. 9-11 at the clerk of court offices in the three parishes.
Voters in West Feliciana Precinct 4-1, the northwest corner of the parish, could be choosing among state House candidates in a different House district on Feb. 23, if no one is elected without opposition during the qualifying period.
District 18 Rep. Major Thibaut, who now represents that area of West Feliciana, was elected parish president in Pointe Coupee Parish in the Nov. 6 election. His resignation is effective Dec. 31.
The Louisiana Legislature's regular 2019 session begins April 8.