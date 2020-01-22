The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 2-8:
Jan. 6
James, Tidra L.: 36, 13699 Lorio Dairy Road, Erwinville, improper lane usage, expired license plate, driving under suspension.
Jan. 7
Banks, Jazerrick J.: 27, 158 Trading Post Road, Jonesville, bench warrant – speeding.
Jan. 8
Seale, Cody: 36, 180 E. 67th St., Cut Off, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone.
Jan. 9
Boyd, Kwame K.: 50, 5982 Matthews St., Baton Rouge, probation violator.
Henyard, Telvin: 33, 384 Water St., Woodville, Mississippi, fugitive – East Feliciana.