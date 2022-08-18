The West Feliciana Parish School Board adopted proposed balanced budgets totaling $41.1 million at its Aug. 16 meeting, the first since classes started for the 2022-23 school year.
The total figure includes $34.6 million for the general fund, which accounts for most instructional spending.
The board expects to receive $14.95 million in local property taxes, $9.05 million in local sales tax and $9.6 million in state funds through the Minimum Foundation Program administered by the state Department of Education from legislative appropriations.
The state appropriation is expected to increase this year because the Legislature approved a teacher pay raise and an increase in student enrollment.
The board also agreed to increase the parish’s contribution to retired employees’ health insurance premiums from 50% to 61% for employees who worked in parish schools for 20 years before retirement or 53% for shorter-term retirees.
The board accepted a proposal to renew health insurance coverage from Blue Cross with premiums decreasing by 8.5% instead of a possible increase.
And while many area school districts are struggling to fill classroom teaching positions, West Feliciana began the year with all full-time positions filled, and the board agreed to create a new position that other districts might consider a “luxury,” a teacher for talented theater students.
Human Resources Supervisor Georgia Dudley explained that a part-time, contract teacher for those students had resigned and the staff agreed that enough students are interested in the courses to hire a full-time teacher.
The courses are part of the district’s gifted and talented program.
Dudley also reported that a $300 stipend the board approved earlier in the year for employees who completed mandatory online training before the deadline was a success.
Last year, only 53% of employees completed the training after the deadline was twice extended. But with the $300 stipend, 92% finished it before the deadline, she said.