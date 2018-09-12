Mother and daughter team Lori Kaiser and Mackenzie Almendra have started a business called Lolly y Nelly, based in St. Francisville.
Almendra said, “I grew up in St. Francisville and have recently moved back, right across the street from my parents.”
The business name come from Almendra’s mom — Kaiser is known as Lolly — and mother-in-law — known as Nelly.
“We took our first shopping trip to Mexico in March and met with some seamstresses. We have recently launched on Instagram and our website lollyynelly.com,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser said the company will sell a custom LSU line of dresses beginning in September
“The fiesta dresses are one of a kind, colorful, embroidered-by-hand dresses for ladies and little girls," Almendra said. "They are traditional clothes native to Oaxaca, Mexico. I fell in love with these clothes while living abroad in Mexico.”
“My mother-in-law lives in Mexico and has helped us find families there that can make custom orders for us in large quantities,” she said. “We have partnered with Simply Smiles in Oaxaca, Mexico, which provides bright futures for children, families and communities. The organization partners with populations in need to create physical and emotional environments where suffering is alleviated and from which local leaders can emerge.”
She said the group can be found at simplysmiles.org, and a portion from each sale will be donated to Simply Smiles.