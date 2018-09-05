Andrea "Monique" Mathis has been selected for the inclusion in the 2018 Trademark Women of Distinction, which recognizes top women in business.
Mathis has been the principal of Bains Lower Elementary School for the past three years. During her tenure, she has led the school to the Lighthouse distinction for the Leader in Me program. The Leader in Me program teaches students the "7 Habits of Highly Effective Students."
She has also partnered with the George Rodrigue Foundation to teach her students through the lens of the arts in all classes and all content areas. Bains Lower has been deemed a Louisiana A-Plus School because of its work with the George Rodrique foundation.
Mathis was the 2018 West Feliciana Principal of the Year.
"Ms. Mathis is a superhero for our students. She goes above and beyond to help guide our teachers and parents with a vision that is based on high expectations for all students," West Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said.