West Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Hollis Milton recently recognized several students from Bains Elementary and West Feliciana Middle schools for surpassing the 100-point Accelerated Reader mark.
To accomplish this mark so early in the year demonstrates hard work, tremendous effort and a commitment to reading, Milton said.
"Not even Hurricane Ida stopped these students from reaching their reading goals," Milton said.
Bains Elementary students receiving West Feliciana High signed footballs and volleyballs for reaching the 100 AR goal were Blaize Bradford, Jonah Wax, Riggs Lanoha, William Percy, Mary-Jane Turner, Eden Forteich and Tre’Shawn Peck.
West Feliciana Middle School students receiving gift cars for earning 100 points in the Accelerated Reader program were Kayden Blaylock, Evelyn Tregle, Peyton Daniel, Ellie Grimsley, Daniel Chen, Ezra Self and Wyatt Wood.