As the West Feliciana High baseball and softball teams prepare for their seasons, they hosted a Blue and White Series game to scrimmage and introduce the players Feb. 2. During the game, Alyscia Ernest hit the only homerun of the night.
West Feliciana High's Alyscia Ernest hits only homerun of scrimmage
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments