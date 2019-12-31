West Feliciana girls play basketball the Saturday before Christmas Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 31, 2019 - 2:30 pm Dec 31, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Sophie Cook tries to keep the ball away from Jernie Miller on Dec. 21, 2019, during the West Feliciana girls basketball game. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Sophie Cook points to one of her teammates Dec. 21, 2019, during West Feliciana girls basketball game. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Coach Aimee Cook gives the girls tips for the second half of the girls West Feliciana Recreation basketball game Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Mae Hazlip tries to hang onto the ball against defenders Sophie Cook, Estelle Major and Mary Benton Levasseur during West Feliciana Recreation girls basketball game Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Mae Hazlip grabs the ball before it goes out of bounds while Sophie Cook defends her space during the West Feliciana Recreation girls basketball game Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Coach Jerricka Leonard shares a laugh with two of her girls, Mae Hazlip and Jernie Miller on Dec. 21, 2019, during the West Feliciana girls basketball game. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now London Lollis dribbles past Jernie Miller on Dec. 21, 2019, during the West Feliciana Recreation girls basketball game. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Jernie Miller looks to the basket while Sophie Cook defends during the West Feliciana Recreation basketball game Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Mae Hazlip looks for a teammate during the West Feliciana Recreation basketball game Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Feliciana recreational league held a girls basketball game on Dec. 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email