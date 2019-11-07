Bains Elementary celebrates homecoming with Bright Lights, Big City day Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 7, 2019 - 11:00 am 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Bains Elementary celebrates homecoming week in style on the Bright Lights, Big City theme day. Celebrating are students Trinity Curtis and Sarah Fudge. Provided Photo Dressing as the Statue of Liberty at Bains Elementary School during homecoming week are, from left, Stephanie Whetstone, Lydia Gilliam and Taylor Coye. Provided Photo Second-graders Elliot Vosburg, Natalia Waldrop, Lydia Gilliam, John Hazlip, Journee Flower, Dean Johnson Provided Photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bains Elementary celebrated homecoming week in style on the “Bright Lights, Big City” theme day. Homecoming was celebrated Oct. 21-25. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email