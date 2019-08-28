The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 7-14:
Aug. 7
Brown, Teci M.: 38, 3266 Cedar Lane, Zachary, speeding, driving under suspension, no insurance, open container.
Gallman III, John K.: 23, 18219 Autumn Run Drive, Prairieville, bench warrant — nonresident license, failure to comply with deer tags, hunt without big game license.
Robinson, Esherika: 31, 440 Concordia, speeding, driving under suspension.
Aug. 8
Douglas, Adrian D.: 44, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, criminal trespass.
Lyles Jr., Charles E.: 33, 100 Freeman St., Ferriday, speeding, driving under suspension, no child restraints, possession of cocaine.
Rowan, Ebonye D.: 27, 10386 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, malfeasance in office — sexual misconduct.
Aug. 9
Dunn, Jaqualin B.: 25, 2239 Motel Lane, Jackson, driving under suspension, tag light required, simple possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam, possession of oxycodone.
McCurdy, Kirtis M.: 30, 270 Green Acres Road, Vidalia, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.
Turner, Devon: 26, 7163 Bob White, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Aug. 10
Jack, Tanisha L.: 32, 6521 Cambridge St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
Parker, Sheena D.: 35, 1722 Alabama St., Baker, driving under suspension.
Aug. 11
Crier, Jackell T.: 21, 6785 Bayou Sara Way, St. Francisville, simple battery.
Cornish, Jaymeion I.: 20, 8843 Flowerhill Road, St. Francisville, second-degree battery.
Aug. 12
Bennett Jr., Andrew A.: 42, 609 Singletary St., New Roads, driving while intoxicated, required turn signals.
Carey Jr., Kelvin E.: 37, 15680 Samuels Road, Zachary, four counts of aggravated crimes against nature.
Aug. 13
Scott, Chasity C.: 26, 2736 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Stelly, Jeffery L.: 33, 779 Carver St., Simmesport, failure to register as a sex offender, no driver's license, possession of marijuana.