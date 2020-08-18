ST. FRANCISVILLE — Under new ownership, The Bluffs Renaissance LLC announces the new Feliciana Reception Center at The Bluffs, a news release said.
A newly renovated 10,000-plus square foot reception/meeting venue — the largest in West Feliciana Parish — will be capable of hosting multiple events of different sizes, including receptions and conferences of over 500 individuals.
Anchored by the award-winning Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, combined with the 40-room hotel (The Lodge at the Bluffs) and a wedding chapel, The Feliciana Reception Center caters to the needs of convention attendees, according to a news release.
The Bluffs also features two swimming pools, newly renovated tennis courts, a fitness center, a nature walking trail on over 200 acres of St. Francisville landscape and playgrounds for children.
To learn about the Feliciana Reception Center at the Bluffs, call (225) 634-6400 ext. 2 or email events@thebluffs.com. To follow the renovations on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/thebluffsgolf.