The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 15-21:
Nov. 16
Brown, Kendrick: 38; 194 Brownville Road, Natchitoches; monetary instrument abuse
Nov. 19
Debrow, Lakeith: 43; 9200 Biddle St., Shreveport; battery of a correctional facility employee
Boyd, Diamond: 25; 9814 Blakemore Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrant
Batiste, Skylar: 25, 8770 Mandela Drive, New Roads; bench warrant
Nov. 20
Normand Jr., Craig: 34, 20831 Watson Drive, Zachary; DWI third, improper lane usage, open container, refusal to submit to chemical test