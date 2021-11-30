The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 15-21:

Nov. 16

Brown, Kendrick: 38; 194 Brownville Road, Natchitoches; monetary instrument abuse

Nov. 19

Debrow, Lakeith: 43; 9200 Biddle St., Shreveport; battery of a correctional facility employee

Boyd, Diamond: 25; 9814 Blakemore Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrant

Batiste, Skylar: 25, 8770 Mandela Drive, New Roads; bench warrant

Nov. 20

Normand Jr., Craig: 34, 20831 Watson Drive, Zachary; DWI third, improper lane usage, open container, refusal to submit to chemical test

