Homecoming week has Bains Lower Elementary School students dressing for the occasion Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 6, 2019 - 2:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Student Alexa George and staff member Edna Mendel show off their Disney character outfits. PROVIDED PHOTO Charles Pawnall is excited about dressing like Woody from "Toy Story." PROVIDED PHOTO King Ernest is Buzz Lightyear PROVIDED PHOTO John Carter Metz shows his classmates his Captain America costume. PROVIDED PHOTO Lucy Lindsey dresses as Minnie Mouse. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dressing up is a big part of homecoming week fun at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email