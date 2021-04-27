The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 10-8:

April 10

Honea, Terry: 44, 11486 E. La. 955, Ethel; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage

Coates, Angela: 41, 7150 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, malfeasance in office

April 11

Morgan, Sequan: 28, 5737 Breckenridge Ave., Baton Rouge; aggravated battery, reckless operation of a vehicle, domestic abuse battery, driver must be licensed, bench warrant

April 12

Wells, Tyrone: 41, 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee

Lewis, Quentin: 38, 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; second-degree murder

Bennett, Jonathan: 46, 1518 La. 3132, Spearsville; forgery

Fox, Eileen: 31, 412 E. 12th St., Sioux Falls, South Dakota; fugitive warrant

April 15

Parker, Corey: 29, 764 T Street, Woodville, Mississippi; possession of Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana

