The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 22-28:
March 23
Ebbs, Edward: 44; 8574 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; disobeying traffic control signals, expired/no registration, simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation
March 26
Dark, Jeffery: 38; 5405 Mulberry St., Shreveport; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana
March 27
Escher, Benjamin: 46; 5512 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Berry, Alvah: 48; 5658 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, simple possession of marijuana, speeding, bench warrant
Smith, Ronald: 51; 11980 Hamilton Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property
March 28
Cockerham, Erica: 32; 10610 Wells Road, Tunica; fugitive warrant