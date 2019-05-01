BAINS — West Feliciana Parish school officials are hoping a busy day of springtime activities will help generate enthusiasm for a school construction bond issue on parishwide ballots Saturday.
"Saturday is a big day for families on West Feliciana Parish," Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said Monday, going down a list of events planned in the area.
The bond issue will share the May 4 parishwide ballot with a 5.77-mill property tax renewal proposition for the parish Sheriff's Office.
Turnout was somewhat high during the April 20-27 early voting period. A spokeswoman for the Registrar of Voters Office said 882 voters cast early votes in person during the week. The figure does not include mailed ballots.
In the most recent parishwide balloting, a March 30 runoff between candidates for two state House seats, 595 early ballots were counted, including mail ballots.
The School Board proposition asks voters for the authority to issue up to $52.6 million in bonds, repayable over a 30-year period with an interest rate not to exceed 8 percent.
The proposition estimates the board would have to levy a new 9.95-mill property tax to repay the bonds.
The bond issue is part of an ambitious construction program that, if voters approve, will include construction of a new elementary school for grades 1-5 on 42 acres of land the board is buying from the heirs of the late Dr. Alfred Gould.
The property adjoins the middle school, but the new school will be accessible from U.S. 61.
Milton explained at a Monday forum that the purpose of the construction program will be to improve school safety and modernize the facilities "for 21st century learning," relieve traffic congestion on Bains Road as drivers attempt to enter and leave the four schools there and to plan for growth as West Feliciana Parish enters a residential building boom.
The board had three studies done to prepare for the program: an engineering and construction assessment of its current facilities, a study of traffic congestion on Bains Road and a demographic assessment of the parish's growth potential.
The demographic study estimates the school system will grow by 81 students per year for the next 12 years.
The new elementary school, which would take about three years to build and cost $42.6 million, will be designed to replace Bains Elementary School, which is 56 years old and would cost $15 million to properly renovate, Milton said. The classrooms have individual air conditioning units that are inefficient and generate high utility bills, he said.
Renovating the school while it is in operation also would create challenges for the faculty and students, the superintendent said.
The building will be at capacity by 2021, and only enough room for one additional wing is available on the site.
Bains Lower Elementary is at capacity and may need temporary buildings this fall, Milton said.
If the bond issue is approved, the new elementary school would take first graders from the lower elementary to eliminate its need for temporary buildings.
The high school would get a new $6.6 million freshman academy building under the program, while the auditorium and career/tech building would be completely renovated.
Milton said the high school will be at capacity by the fall of 2022.
The extra property tax millage needed to fund the program would still keep West Feliciana Parish below the state average of 45 mills levied for schools, Milton said.