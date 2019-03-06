The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 14-20:
Feb. 14
Cross, Adrienne L.: 41, 38 Blue Bird Lane, Angola, taking contraband to a penal institution.
Feb. 15
Chambers, Demetris D.: 50, 128 N. 23rd St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, no license plate.
Feb. 16
Smith, Bryan K.: 50, 1102 Hospital Road, New Roads, speeding, driving under suspension.
Whitaker, Christopher W.: 30, 8035 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 17
Audrict, Renata: 39, 1800 S. Liberty St., New Orleans, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
Vancel, Billy J.: 32, 8114 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville, domestic abuse by aggravated assault.
Feb. 20
Demody, Danelle D.: 24, 13493 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, speeding, driving under suspension.
Juarez, Stephan E.: 27, 8939 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Sulcer, Dandre G.: 47, 4412 Greenwood Lane, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension.