As we enter the year 2019, which is an election year for the office of sheriff, I feel an obligation to inform the citizens of our great parish of my intentions. After conversing with my God and my family, I have decided I will be retiring at the end of this term on June 30, 2020. I have indeed been honored to serve you, the citizens, as your chief law enforcement officer for 20 years. I promise to be a full-time sheriff until my retirement date and will not neglect my obligation or duties.
I feel good about our accomplishments over my five terms in office and owe a lot of gratitude to my employees, who have supported me and professionally handled their duties.
Because of how hard Sheriff’s Office employees have worked over these years, I am confident I will be leaving the office in even better shape than it was when I started.
West Feliciana is not immune from crime and criminals, but I feel like we have done our job serving and protecting our citizens well. We have school resource officers in every school and we have increased our training pertaining to school-related incidents in an effort to ensure a safe environment for our students.
I have always tried to be a listener and have taken advice from some of the best law enforcement officers in the state, the employees of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. I travel the state attending meetings and trainings, and I promise you, West Feliciana is well-respected as a safe community.
Thank you for listening and may God bless West Feliciana Parish.
J. Austin Daniel
West Feliciana Sheriff and Tax Collector