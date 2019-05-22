Bains Elementary School students dip their brushes into Blue Dog theme Advocate staff report May 22, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Ian Alberstadt shows off the Blue Dog painting he created in a class project at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Jaxon Vitols displays the Blue Dog painting he created in a class project at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Georgia Metz presents the Blue Dog painting she created in a class project at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Art students at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville recently created paintings inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog theme. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Elementary School Blue Dog George Rodrigue View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email