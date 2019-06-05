In U.S. News & World Report's 2019 list of the nation's best high schools, West Feliciana High School ranked 13th in Louisiana, with a 91% graduation rate and a college readiness score of 22.8 based on the proportion of seniors who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam.
The ranking placed West Feliciana High School as the best traditional, open-admissions public high school in the capital area, behind only Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Lee High School and the LSU Laboratory School, which have selective admissions, according to a news release.
Also, GreatSchools has honored West Feliciana High School with a College Success Award, which recognizes its successful track record in going beyond simply graduating students to helping them enroll in college and succeed once they get there. The 1,722 winners, from 25 states, represent about 20% of eligible public high schools.