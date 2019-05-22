Peytan Grace Wilson, 10, was crowned 2019 Little Miss Preteen Louisiana on April 28 in Sulphur.
The Our Little Miss Louisiana Preteen state pageant division is open to girls ages 10-12, and this was Peytan's first time to qualify for and enter the event. She began pageant competitions in 2018 and has won or placed in several local and regional pageants, earning her the privilege to complete in the state pageant.
During her reign, she will make public appearances across Louisiana to promote the title and give back to her state.
Peytan will represent Louisiana and her hometown in the 2019 World Our Little Miss Scholarship Pageant in St. Augustine, Florida.
"I am very excited, and I can't wait to see all the people I will meet this year," said Peytan, the daughter of Holly Wilson, of St. Francisville.
Wilson added, "I am very excited to see what opportunities come her way this year."