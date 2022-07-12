The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 20-26:

June 30

Bynum, Breonna: 28; 813 South Street, Woodville, Mississippi; probation violation

Marie, Joshua: 40; 3700 Baker Drive, Houma; possession of Schedule II, improper lane usage, probation violation

Taylor, Stacy: 44, 7626 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension

July 1

Seymore, Melvin: 37, 13374 Weaver Road, St. Francisville; probation violation

July 3

Hodges, Brandon: 36; homeless; bench warrant

Walker, Ridge: 24; 5947 Street B, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal window tint, improper lane usage

Noble, Kelsie: 20; 8401 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia