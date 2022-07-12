The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 20-26:
June 30
Bynum, Breonna: 28; 813 South Street, Woodville, Mississippi; probation violation
Marie, Joshua: 40; 3700 Baker Drive, Houma; possession of Schedule II, improper lane usage, probation violation
Taylor, Stacy: 44, 7626 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension
July 1
Seymore, Melvin: 37, 13374 Weaver Road, St. Francisville; probation violation
July 3
Hodges, Brandon: 36; homeless; bench warrant
Walker, Ridge: 24; 5947 Street B, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal window tint, improper lane usage
Noble, Kelsie: 20; 8401 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia