Bains Elementary School students practice close-reading skills

Oct 23, 2019

Bains Elementary School third graders Deborah Green, foreground, and Tavaris London annotate magazine articles on Louisiana natural resources to develop their close-reading and study skills. PROVIDED PHOTO

Bains Elementary School third graders Alexander King, foreground, and Kayleb Netterville annotate magazine articles on Louisiana natural resources to develop their close-reading and study skills. PROVIDED PHOTO

Third graders in Lauren Percy and Katherine Tingle's class at Bains Elementary School recently read and annotated magazine articles on Louisiana natural resources to develop their close-reading and study skills.