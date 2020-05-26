Blood drives are planned from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and June 5 at the Audubon Market, 5452 Live Oak Centre Drive, St. Francisville.
Vitalant will conduct the blood drive in its bloodmobile.
To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org.
